Sajaya is brightening young people’s creative spark at SIBF 2018

Sajaya’s programme for the fair’s young visitors follows its organisational strategy, which aims to empower its members, develop their intellectuality, foster reading and open their minds.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, said: “Sajaya is here at SIBF to empower our talented members, help them see the world of literature, culture and the arts from close quarters, nurture their reading habit and inspire them to make cultural engagement a part of their lives. We seek also to cement the intellectual capabilities of our young girls.”

“The events were carefully designed and curated to establish a close relationship with books. The utilization of papers to decorate books, as well as imagining the lay-out and design of books will help the girls to develop their innovation and creativity,” she added.

Sajaya’s stand in Hall No.1 – Y23 hosted a workshop themed ‘Floral Pen’ on Saturday, November 3. Participants got creative and made beautiful pens from coloured paper. They also customised their creations with personalised messages. A second workshop on the same day was the all-time favourite, bookmark making. The third one engaged participants in the craft of miniature book-making, which was taken to the next level at the fourth workshop that taught how to make and decorate interactive books with cardboard.

The next round of events will be hosted by Sajaya on the following Tuesday, that is November 6, and feature a workshop on the fundamentals of sketching. Another one is sure to stimulate young imaginations as they will be tasked to write and design a short picture book. Workshops on collage and bookmark making will also be on offer.

These workshops will be repeated on Saturday, November 10, for those who missed them and those who want to enjoy them once again.

In addition, two more specialised workshops will be conducted by Sajaya’s members, Khawla Al Zarouni and Noura Salah. They will present their experiences in writing with innovative two workshops on how to turn literature into art, and vice versa.

The Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is dedicated to developing the talents of girls aged 13 to 18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres, it became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree from Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.