EPAA participates in the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “As a government organisation, we are eager to take part in Sharjah International Book Fair and to display our publications, pamphlets and brochures in order to raise awareness. Our stand will include samples of plants that grow even indoors, accompanied by clear instructions. This year, we are introducing the Islamic Botanical Garden for the first time.”

Al Suwaidi explained that the EPAA will also take part in interactive workshops during the Fair, and said that the EPAA’s team is keen to tell visitors about efforts to maintain and protect the environment and preserve biodiversity.

Al Suwaidi said that it is important to take part in Sharjah International Book Fair because it offers the opportunity to communicate and interact with readers, authors and publishers at one of the world’s top three book fairs.