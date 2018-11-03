Combining fun and games with learning at SIBF 2018

Choosing books in both English and Arabic, children took turns to read out loud, one sentence at a time, with points being awarded based on their pronunciation, confidence and overall reading style.

If they read their sentence well, without making any errors, they were awarded six points. If they made one mistake, one point was deducted; two mistakes two points, and so on. Based on their score, they moved spaces on the board game accordingly, hoping to reach a ladder, so they could progress further and avoid the snakes that would see them heading back to the start. The goal was simple: to be the first to reach the finish line. But instead of throwing a dice to decide how many squares to move, it is all based on reading skills.

By making reading fun, the workshop encourages children to perfect their literary skills and practise their numeracy skills in a friendly atmosphere.

The Snakes and Ladders workshop sessions will be taking place on numerous days throughout the 11-day book fair.