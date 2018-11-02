Omar Saif Ghobash talks about hsi book “Letters To a Young Muslim” at SIBF 2018

In ‘Letters to a Young Muslim’, Ghobash chronicles a series of notes addressed to his then 15-year-old son Saif, each one exploring numerous trials and challenges facing young Muslims in today’s all-too-often complicated world. Touching on faith, culture and society, the book celebrates the individual, while also recognising the role of the community and how it helps to shape and bring people together.

Ghobash draws on his experience as a diplomat and father to convey an understanding and balance through his writing that provides hope to readers, as he outlines everyday challenges Muslims face across the globe.

“The publishers read the first version and asked me to simplify it,” he said. “I did and the series of letters that are printed in the book are the result.”

Originally printed in English, the book has since been published in other languages, but Ghobash says he’s hesitant to do so in Arabic.

While Ghobash may not be ready to have an Arabic version hitting the shelves just yet, he is pleased with the overall feedback he’s been getting. “A lot of young people have bought the book and the overall reception has been great,” he said.

Omar Saif Ghobash is an Emirati diplomat and author. He was appointed Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to France on November 24, 2017, having previously served as UAE Ambassador to Russia from 2008 to 2017. Attaining a BA in Law from Balliol College at the University of Oxford and BSc in Pure and Applied Mathematics from the University of London, Ghobash sponsors the Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation, in memory of his father, Saif Ghobash.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, SIBF is today one of the most prominent literary and cultural events in the world exhibiting more than 20 million books, 1.6 million titles, 80,000 new book titles and 1,874 publishing houses from 77 countries worldwide. SIBF runs until November 10 at the Sharjah Expo Centre.