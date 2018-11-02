Let’s Dance! Children take the stage at SIBF 2018

Called ‘Once Upon A Dance’ the performance brought together children of all ages who broke a leg at the theatre.

The dramatic performance brought to life a fairy tale, telling the story of a princess who dreams about travelling the world. After embarking on an adventure, she forgets her way home. Calling on variety of animals and insects, including dancing frogs, flower fairies and honey bees, and the luck of a horseshoe, the princess starts to re-trace her steps back to her family.

Set against a colourful, animated backdrop, the packed auditorium sat enthralled as the young cast put on a captivating show, which included live singing, musical performances and acrobatic displays.

