DVAD marks the Flag Day’

Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of DVAD, congratulated the UAE leadership and people on this dear national occasion, pointing out that the Department, through its suburbs, is keen to be by its citizens and share them their happiness through distributing UAE flags.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the UAE people today offer a unique model of patriotism inspired by the late founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed the UAE in the forefront in all fields. He was an example of the great leader who laid the foundations of an advanced and confident state and invested in man and his future.

He added that this day marks the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan occasion of becoming the President of the UAE, who was followed with wisdom, efficiency and ability the building march and achieved decent life for the citizens and residents of the country.