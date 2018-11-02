Ambassador Omar Saif Ghobash: Sharjah supports Arab and Islamic culture

Ambassador Ghobash affirmed that naming Sharjah as World Book Capital for the year 2019 did not come unexpectedly; pointing out that Sharjah supports Arab and Islamic culture.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ambassador Ghobash explained that he awaits the launch of the Sharjah International Book Fair every year, noting that his book "Letters to a Young Muslim", a series of personal and insightful letters to his son, Saif, and to young Muslims, was published in several languages including English, German and Chinese,.

He pointed out that the idea of the book lies in how to guide young people themselves in a difficult and changing world, where there are wars of ideas; wars on the ground. It also includes some pieces of advice that we can give to our children, adding, "There is a group of young people who contacted me and thanked me for the book, and I will be happy if some young people benefit from this book.