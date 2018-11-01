Ministry of Culture, EPA signs MoU to promote Emirati publishers

The signing ceremony took place at the SIBF, in the presenceof Hugo Setzer, Vice President of the International Publishers Association; Mohammed bin Dakheen, EPA Treasurer; Ali bin Hatem, EPA’s general secretary; Rashid AlKous, EPA’s Executive Director; and Jaume Vicens, Vice Chair of the Educational Publishers Forum of the IPA.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi commented: “The EPA vision revolves around supporting and nurturing the local publishing sector and its cadre. The aim is to provide all that is necessary to enhance and strengthen our position on the regional and international level in this industry. This is paramount due to the important role this sector plays in enriching the country with the best local and international titles and content.”

“We believe in the important role this sector plays in building a knowledge-based economy. In order to strengthen the outcomes of this sector, we need to forge partnerships and coordinate with all concerned parties, both in the private and public sectors.

To that purpose, the MoU between the EPA and the Ministry lays the foundation to decide on new mechanisms and regulations that will benefit the local publishing sector," she continued.

Her Excellency Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development commented: “The publishing sector needs collaborative efforts like those lead by the EPA to nurture and boost the industry.

Through the Ministry’s incentive programs, the new partnership will assist Emirati publishers to better position their publications and authors regionally and globally as well digitally. It will not only help build a brighter future for the local industry, but also contribute to the economic development of the UAE and highlight the important role of the publishing industry.”

“The Emirati publishing industry took immense and successful strides over the past few years through initiatives that have helped them grow and flourish. The last of which was the launch of Sharjah Publishing City, a first-of-its kind free zone in the Arab world. Such initiatives promote competitiveness and leave a strong impact both locally and internationally, opening doors for Emirati publishers to develop their local cultural scene,” she added.

Under this agreement, the fees for acquiring an International Standard Book Number (ISBN), is waived for EPA members for fifty titles. The ISBN helps to retrieve, organize and manage the book's information. Publishers are required to print and fix the number in accordance with the procedures and policies specified by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

Additionally, the parties agreed on collaborating to enrich state libraries with unique and high-quality Emirati content. Also, to establish incentive programs for Emirati publishers to produce and publish more content across the country. Furthermore, the two bodies will execute strategic plans to promote the sector and establish an executive committee tasked with following up on the implementation of the provisions of this memorandum.

The two sides will support and encourage Emirati publishers to enhance locally produced books and publish distinguished content. They will support the translation of Emirati literature according to proper translation standards and in cooperation with professional and accredited translators.