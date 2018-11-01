Miyako Akai brings miniature book-making to SIBF 2018

Sharjah24: It is all about books at the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair, and the fair’s guest of honour Japan, is taking the excitement a step further from reading to engaging children in actually handcrafting miniature versions of them.
Miyako Akai, winner of the prestigious Miniature Book Competition Award in 2006 and again in 2016, has brought her wonderful craft of miniature book-making all the way from Japan to young visitors in Sharjah and the UAE. A workshop packed with children on the first day of the fair Wednesday were given little miniature book kits that contained tiny rectangles of colourful handmade paper, a threaded needle and a book of instructions. 
 
After the instructor presented the demo, workshop participants got to work. They folded the sheets, made a perfect hole in the middle of the spine and stitched it up with the needle and thread. Once the books were ready, they personalised their creations with their favourite designs. 