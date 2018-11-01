Miyako Akai brings miniature book-making to SIBF 2018

Miyako Akai, winner of the prestigious Miniature Book Competition Award in 2006 and again in 2016, has brought her wonderful craft of miniature book-making all the way from Japan to young visitors in Sharjah and the UAE. A workshop packed with children on the first day of the fair Wednesday were given little miniature book kits that contained tiny rectangles of colourful handmade paper, a threaded needle and a book of instructions.

After the instructor presented the demo, workshop participants got to work. They folded the sheets, made a perfect hole in the middle of the spine and stitched it up with the needle and thread. Once the books were ready, they personalised their creations with their favourite designs.