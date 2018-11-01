SCB encourages young artists in Saudi Arabia to get creative

During its participation, SCB hosted artistic workshops, introducing 40 children, aged from six to 12 years, to the Biennial and its sixth edition’s theme and challenge, called ‘A Future as Big as Your Imagination’, and held in collaboration with UK-based Little Inventors.

The workshops were designed to encourage children to ‘dream big’, be creative and come up with ingenious inventions of the future, through the theme of ‘Helping others,’ where children were encouraged to think of creative solutions to help people based on their needs in the future. The workshops also communicated SCB’s objective of broadening children’s horizons and imaginations through art.

Young participants were encouraged to think about pressing challenges of the future, including population growth, technological advances and how their inventions will help create a world that everyone can enjoy.

“Alongside Saudi Arabia, we will also hold several artistic workshops for children in the UAE, UK, and other countries worldwide,” said Nashwa Al Ghassani, Vice President of the sixth edition of SCB.

Al Ghassani added: “Our aim from these workshops is to instil in children the true values of art and humanity, encouraging them to make a positive change in their societies using their ambition and imagination. This comes in line with SCB’s vision as a cultural, artistic platform that is dedicated to discovering and developing children’s talents and promoting their innovation and creativity.”

The deadline for all invention submissions is November 30. Visit www.sharjah.littleinventors.org for more information.

Once the submissions period has concluded, the best ideas will be selected and turned into real inventions by a host of designers, makers, and artists. The finished works will then be displayed at SCB’s art exhibition, set to take place next year.