Kalimat inspires young imaginations with 11 new releases

The new collection is geared towards offering children an easy and creative insight into different subjects that make up society, and inspire in them a fascination for the written word as well as illustrations.

For aged 3 and above, a book titled ‘We are all artists’ and authored by Shama Khan will be showcased. Illustrated by Joaquin Campllonch and translated by Fatima Sharafeddine, the book tells a story that will inspire children to create a variety of artistic activities which will enable their potential creative skills and abilities.

The following books are for children aged six and above. The book titled, ‘Areej’ is written by Obada Taqla and illustrated by Alessandra Santelli, tells the tale of the young girl named Areej who loves her kind flower lady whom she adoringly calls, Flower Grandma. One day the grandma goes missing and she ventures out to visit her and finds the secret to calmness and smile.

‘Aseel’ is written by Salma Koraytem and illustrated by Avelinlin Avelin. The book tells the story of overcoming failure. Yara, a little girl, who spends hours talking to her horse ‘Aseel’, discovers that through failing, learning takes place.

Written by Mohanned Alakouse and illustrated by Rosara Lorio, ‘Small Cup’, shines light on humanitarian situations and stories of coffee and cardamom through a boy who answers questions that we all wonder about.

‘I see’ is authored by Jikar Khorsid and illustrated by Arianna Papini which tells the story of an adventure in the forest where multiple entities live. From evil, sad, kind, frightened, and angry beings and leads the protagonist to question herself.

Authored by Shaikha Al Zeyara and illustrated by Pitu Alvarez, ‘The Melody of the Staff,’ narrates the story of Ahmed, a little boy who is visually impaired. He uses a staff that transports him to different places and wonderful adventures.

‘Angel’s Kiss’ is a story about feeling proud of our differences as they are beautiful features that distinguishes us. It is written by Sahar Naja Mahfouz and illustrated by Laja Carrera.

Written by Fatima Sharafeddine and illustrated by Rasa Joni, ‘Hero of another kind’ deals with children who have health problems and must undergo stages of treatment. Sari is a little boy who dreams of playing like other kids, but in the due course of his treatment he mastered reading, timing running competitions, and building sand castles.

“An elephant, a giraffe, or a stork?” is written by Nahla Ghandour and illustrated by Esteli Meza. It’s a story about a little girl who thinks she can climb trees despite braces and crutches that helps her walk. It’s story that instills strong will in children and make them believe that anything can be achieved.

For children aged nine and above, the book titled ‘Bu Al Salasel’ is authored by Dubai Belhoul, illustrated by Sara Taibah, and translated by Samar Mahfouz Barrai. Bu Salasil is a weird creature who has red skin and is covered in metal chains. This story explores this anomalous being and his presence in the town of East Furaij.

Lastly, ‘Race the Wind,’ is a story about Casey Blue’s trials and tribulations as she finds herself a victim of a vicious blackmailer when her father gets arrested for a crime he didn’t commit. She is also wrapped up in efforts to tame her horse who has resorted to its previous wild ways just as they won an invitation to the Kentucky three-day event. The book is written by Lauren Sr John and translated by Ibtissam Bin Khadra.