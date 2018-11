Ahmed Al Ameri pointed out in a statement for “Sharjah24” that: The 37th edition of the exhibition includes the participation of 1876 publishing houses from 77 countries with more than 20 million books, 1,800 diverse cultural events, and more than 500 writers will sign their books at the exhibition.

Al Ameri added that the exhibition is the foundation of a basic base for spreading culture on a global level.