Arab Reading Challenge to become major live interactive TV show

The Arab Reading Challenge seeks to raise awareness of the importance of reading among Arab students in the Arab region and worldwide, enhance their level of education, and help them develop self-learning and self-expression skills as well as critical and creative thinking. The mission of the competition is to boost the ability of the members of the young Arab generation to build a prosperous future for themselves and their countries.

Inked by Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Assistant Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and Dr. Ali bin Tamim, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Media Company, the agreement seeks to promote the culture of reading among Arab youth in order to groom a knowledgeable Arab generation who is capable of resuming the Arab civilisation.

The TV programme will serve as a platform for direct and live interaction from viewers with the ARC champions throughout the different stages of the competition up to the awards ceremony. It will present achievements of champions and outstanding schools. The focus will be on inspirational models and stars in the areas of reading, culture and knowledge in the Arab World.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim said,'' The UAE is continuing to make qualitative achievements and launch breakthrough cultural and scientific projects, becoming a role model to be emulated across the Arab World and beyond.'' Terming the partnership as a 'strategic step forward', bin Tamim said the initiative is at the heart of the UAE's quest to explore and shape the future and prepare Arab generations who are proud of their capabilities and resources and open to the large world.