SCPN launches 1st issue of its specialised Magazine “Kanaf”

Under the theme “Tale of Letters”, the Book Fair begins on Wednesday and runs through November 10, during which the Network will be launching the first issue of its monthly magazine “Kanaf” in the Book Signing Corner on the first day of the exhibition at 6 pm. The magazine will include several sections, themes and titles that focus on the importance of childhood protection and highlight organisations working in the field.

Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Executive Director of SCPN and Managing Editor of “Kanaf” said: “We are keen to participate in the SIBF which is a global platform in the world of culture, publishing and writing. It presents an opportunity to meet publishers, book authors, children’s book illustrators and all those involved in the field of writing for children to exchange information and expertise with them, as well as explore way and prospects for cooperation in the childhood field. We will be launching the first issue of “Kanaf” magazine which focuses on matters related to childhood protection workers, contributes to enhancing their culture and developing their performance according to best practices, in addition to addressing protecting childhood from all forms of violation and abuse and raising social awareness of the importance of protecting children as an integral part of building a cohesive society, which supports the strategy and goals of the Network.”

She pointed out that the magazine targets various groups of society and includes several sections that highlight childhood protection entities, their activities and initiatives, as well as studies and articles they provide. Other sections and titles include, “The Protection Platform”, the first section of the magazine covering the news of the Network, its partners and activities and “Together in Sharjah” as the last section.

She explained that the Network seeks to create a safe environment for child protection by strengthening the capacities of child protection workers, enabling them to ideally deal with children, and to understand the different methods to raise children's awareness of ways to reject violence and abuse. Additionally, the network plays a vital role in promoting partnerships between public, civil and private institutions of the community.

Aisha bin Ali mentioned that the Network has a set of goals it seeks to achieve. These include enhancing cooperation, coordination and interaction between institutions concerned with child protection in the Emirate. Other goals are building the knowledge and professional capacity of workers and volunteers in this field, developing their performance according to best practices, and exchanging professional experiences with them across various areas. The network collaborates with child protection institutions with the aim of improving their services and mechanisms of monitoring and documenting abuse against children in the UAE‪.‬ It additionally supplies scientific libraries with research and studies to develop the field of child protection. It works on raising awareness of children rights in general and child protection and security in particular‪, ‬ while contributing to the revision of existing legislations and proposing new or improved ones to ensure the protection of children. ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

The word “Kanaf” in Arabic literally means the shadow or side of something. To be in someone’s Kanaf means to be under their care and protection.