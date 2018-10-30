Kalba Cultural Festival to start on Nov 8 for two days

  • Tuesday 30, October 2018 in 11:52 AM
Sharjah24: The Culture Department in the Eastern Region held a press conference Monday at the headquarters of the municipal council of Kalba city, in which it announced the third edition of the Kalba Cultural Festival, which will be held on Thursday, November 8 for two days at public beach park in Kalba.
Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee, Director of the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region, said that the festival will include a number of events that are a combination of different cultures in the Arabian Gulf, including the UAE, the festival will include various figures and folklore groups reflecting the culture of their people.
 
Al Suwaijee stressed that the Kalba Cultural Festival is a qualitative extension of the cultural giving, which includes the various regions of the Emirate, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. 