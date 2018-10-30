Kalba Cultural Festival to start on Nov 8 for two days

Mohamed Saleh Al Suwaijee, Director of the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region, said that the festival will include a number of events that are a combination of different cultures in the Arabian Gulf, including the UAE, the festival will include various figures and folklore groups reflecting the culture of their people.

Al Suwaijee stressed that the Kalba Cultural Festival is a qualitative extension of the cultural giving, which includes the various regions of the Emirate, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.