8th Publishers Conference discusses freedom of the press and role of technology

Taking place at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce Monday and Tuesday (October 29 and 30), the conference focuses on the latest publishing trends, threats and challenges and how to do business with Arab publishers.

Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority introduced the conference by stating the event’s three main objectives: communication, training and marketing. And how the combination of these three elements would help to build one vision and build bridges between different traditions and cultures in the publishing sphere.

During his keynote address, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), Dr. Michiel Kolman, called for the freedom to publish. “Publishing should not be a matter of life and death, freedom to publish means publishers should publish work, even if they challenge established ideas or provoke controversy.

“In an internet age, when everyone can publish anything, there is a risk that we choose not to out of fear. Publishers have the responsibility to promote the freedom of publishers and support those that are not free.”

Kolman also touched upon the role of technology in the publishing world and how publishers are responding to today’s challenges.

Kolman also called for copyright laws to be firmly established and enforced as a tool to instill the ownership of intellectual property, something, he admits, that will force publishers to reconsider their publishing models. But key to this is education and access to essential data.

Moderating the first session on The Arab Publishing Scene: Latest Trends and Challenges was Michel Moushabeck, Founder and Publisher at Interlink Publishing. He was joined by Khalid Sluman Al Nasiri, Al Mutawssit Publisher, Italy; Ahmad Saied, Al Rabie Publishing, Egypt; Karam Khan, Al Khan Books for Publishing, Egypt; and, Baker Ramadan, Al-Shamel Publishing, Palestine.

Key to this session was the need for greater education about publishing rights and greater quality control when it comes to the written word.

Another session on the first day of the Publishers Conference examined How to do Business with Arab Publishers.

Day Two of the Publishers Conference will start Tuesday where key sessions will discuss how to encourage competition in educational publishing and the role of children’s publishing in the Arab world.