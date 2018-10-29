SIH participates in 6th GCC Heritage and Oral History Conference

The SIH’s participation comes to highlight role of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace), in preserving and documenting the Nabataean poetry, as well as protecting the UAE’s heritage.

Being held on October 23rd and 24th in the UAE capital, the conference, aims to mark the centenary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, sheds light on the life and work of Sheikh Zayed and his efforts to safeguard heritage and traditions as key elements of national identity.