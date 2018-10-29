SCC participates at Sharjah International Book Fair

The Council's participation in the exhibition is for the fourth year in a row, within the framework of its vision and keenness to highlight its oversight and legislative role, enhance communication between the Council and the community, and highlight its publications and what will be presented to the library.

The Council will take part in Hall 5 in Pavilion O11, in the form of the Council Chamber under its parliamentary dome, throughout the duration of the exhibition.

The SEC pavilion offers a new service that enables visitors to visit the board building through virtual reality glasses, which take visitors to the exhibition hall.