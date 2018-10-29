Damascus museum reopens with millennia-old lion in the garden

Its jaws ajar, the three metre stone Lion of Al-Lat towered over a fountain after surviving the country's seven-year conflict and damage inflicted by Daesh group.

The lion was just one of the artefacts on show after the museum reopened one of its wings, revealing once again some of its thousands of treasures for the first time since 2012.

Other parts of the museum are to reopen soon.

The Damascus museum, founded in 1920, was closed one year into the civil war as the then national head of antiquities Maamoun Abdulkarim took action to protect its pieces from rebel rockets or looting.

He was petrified that the country's museums would be looted like in neighbouring Iraq after the US-led invasion of 2003.

From 2012 onwards, the museums authority stored some 300,000 items and thousands of manuscripts in secret locations protected from fires, shelling and floods.

The pieces come from 34 museums, including 80,000 items from Damascus alone.

Antiquities official Ahmad Deeb explained how they protected the artefacts.