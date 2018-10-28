Launching 1st session of the Palestine National Theater Festival

The gesture comes as an implementation to the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Supreme Chairman of the Arab Theater Authority, aiming at organising the Arab national festivals in various countries, where there are no festivals.

The event was attended by Dr. Ihab Bseiso, the Palestinian Culture Minister, the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Sabri Sidem, actress Nadra Omran representative of the Arab Theater Authority, and several other elite of the playwrights and artists.

Commenting on this, Dr. Ihab Bseiso, the Palestinian Culture Minister has highlighted the importance of such festivals, stressing on activating joint Arab cultural action.