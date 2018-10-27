SIH honours Tunisian delegation at the close of ‘Heritage Week’

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) said that the selection of Tunisia as a guest of the World Heritage Weeks, for this month, was to recognise, through this hosting, its ancient heritage, dig deep into the depths of history and learn from the treasures of Tunisian science, knowledge, civilisation and culture.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Musallam added that the World Heritage Weeks Programme came as per directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and in line with SIH’s activities to learn about the world heritage and its openness to Arab and international experience.

SIH stressed the importance of heritage and the need to exchange knowledge, experiences to continue to preserve and maintain heritage and transmit it to future generations.

The Tunisian Heritage Week showcased Tunisian traditional crafts, such as engraving into copper, some ancient industries of folk costumes, and other ancient tools and collectibles.