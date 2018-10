Al Shehhi added, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that the event held at the Khorfakkan Expo Centre coincided with the events in Sharjah City in order to familiarise the city's public and the entire East Coast with Tunisian heritage.

He continued that the event included an exhibition of Tunisian traditional crafts, such as engraving into copper, some ancient industries of folk costumes, and other ancient tools and collectibles.