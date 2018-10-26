Consul of Tunisia: "Heritage Week" a further consolidation of relations with the UAE

In his remarks to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of attending the event in Khorfakkan, Bin Amer stressed that such activities would further strengthen relations between Tunisia and the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

The Tunisian Consul considered that the events represented an opportunity to introduce and highlight the national heritage of his country at the level of popular folklore or traditional crafts as well as other established legacies.

On the event held in Khorfakkan, the Consul praised the efforts of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in the organisation and its keenness to establish events in more than one city, thus contributing to familiarising the public with the various aspects of the Tunisian heritage.