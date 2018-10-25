Khorfakkan Expo hosts Tunisian Heritage Days

Organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage - Khorfakkan Branch on October 18, with the support of SIH, the six-day event was held as part of World Cultural Heritage Weeks at the Sharjah Centre for Heritage Activities in Bait Al Gharbi, displays the components of the Tunisian heritage of popular arts, music and popular cuisine and fashion that reflect the diversity and wealth of Tunisian heritage.

Khalil Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khorfakkan, stressed the keenness of the Centre to meet the cultures and the heritage of ancient Tunisia, which emanated from an authentic civilisation that is full of scientific and cultural treasures. He pointed out that the Khorfakkan Expo Centre is looking forward to serving the government departments in the Eastern Region to hold all exhibitions and events, with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), to promote the commercial movement and enhance cultural and commercial tourism, which contribute to the various vital sectors in the Eastern Region.

Khaled Ahmed Al Shehi, director of SIH Khorfakkan Branch stressed the importance of heritage and the need to exchange knowledge, experiences to continue to preserve and maintain heritage and transmit it to future generations.