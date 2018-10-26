Arabic poetry Festivals in Egypt and Sudan in November 2018

The two festivals will see the participation of a galaxy of Arab poets, artists and folk arts teams, including poetry evenings, cultural sessions, art exhibitions and heritage shows.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, said that the launch of the third edition of Luxor Festival of poetry and the second edition of the Khartoum Festival of Arabic Poetry is the culmination of the successes achieved by the Houses of Poetry in Luxor and Khartoum. He added that the success has been an important tributary of cultural activity in Egypt and Sudan. Each House succeeded in attracting prominent Arab poets and promising artists in the fields of art and folklore.

Al Owais continued that the poetry houses, which His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed their establishment in the Arab capitals and cities, provided cultural climates that enabled creative people in the field of poetry to continue their giving, and encourage promising writers to be part of the flourishing cultural movement.