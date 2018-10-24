Pread Orchestra… to premiere new commission in live concert

Formed by Raed Yassin and Paed Conca, PRAED are known for their powerful live performances where they delve into the hypnotic dimensions of Arabic popular music (widely referred to as shaabi). The duo are now presenting their latest and most challenging endeavour to date here in Sharjah a fourteen-member band called PRAED Orchestra!.

Each of PRAED Orchestra!’s members will build on the new composition to develop it further, creating music that is varied, improvisational and free from genre classifications and geographical associations.

The concert will be followed by a talk on Sunday, 4 November, in which Raed Yassin and Sam Shalabi of PRAED Orchestra! will discuss their innovative approaches to creating music with both composed and improvisational elements. They will also reflect on their musical influences and ways that music can transcend geographical and social barriers.