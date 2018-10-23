In a London warehouse, the tools of Britain's soft power

The Government Art Collection comprises around 14,000 mostly British pieces amassed over the last 200 years, and displayed in consular buildings, residences and government offices around the world.

It includes portraits by Lucian Freud and a John Constable housed in Downing Street, Barbara Hepworth screenprints on the walls of the embassy in Bahrain, as well as a Damien Hirst and a William Hogarth displayed in Washington.

Some are personal choices of the ambassador involved, others reflect the location.

Bridget Riley used the colours of ancient Egyptian painters for her 1982 work "Reflection", and it now hangs in the British embassy in Cairo.

At any one time, around two-thirds of the collection is on display in more than 150 cities some in better condition than others.

Extreme heat and bugs are one peril in far-flung missions, and curators submit paintings and pictures to a "tropicalisation process", in which the back is lined with silver tape.

Some hazards are domestic an ambassador recently returned a delicate installation to London, fearing it would not survive in his home with three young children.

Other works fall foul of diplomatic tensions.