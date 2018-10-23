National Media Council, SBA to bolster UAE’s cultural sector

The MoU aims at streamlining efforts to boost cultural and intellectual mobility in the UAE, supporting Emirati publishers and offering new opportunities to national, regional and international UAE-based libraries and publishing houses.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the NMC; and Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, by Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of NMC; and Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF.

The agreement aligns with both entities efforts to strengthen collaboration and joint actions aimed at supporting the development of this vital sector. It also supports the UAE’s endeavours to adopt the policy of complementarity and sustainable partnerships to achieve effective results in the publishing sector, particularly in the books industry and knowledge production at the local level.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Dr. Al Jaber, said, "We highly value the vision of the wise leadership in support of cultural and knowledge growth in the UAE. This vision has played a prominent role in establishing the pre-eminence of the UAE’s publishing sector through supporting the Emirati writers and publishers.

"Sharjah International Book Fair has succeeded in enhancing the UAE's position and its international reputation in the publishing and content industry, with the country now a preferred destination for numerous publishing houses, writers, researchers and intellectuals from around the world. Our agreement with Sharjah International Book Fair is a continuation of joint efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the sector and to create an environment where culture, heritage and knowledge can thrive.

The National Media Council seeks to contribute to the promotion of the publishing sector and the book industry and to support all efforts to create a cultural and knowledge renaissance that will see the UAE rightfully take its place as a global cultural beacon," he added.

Al Ameri, in turn, said, "SIBF has enabled the UAE’s culture and knowledge industries undergo a major transformation. It has contributed significantly to supporting and enhancing the UAE’s print and publishing industries and has been a source of inspiration to authors and researchers who looking for an incubator for their creative development. It fostered a love of reading, enhanced a passion for acquiring knowledge among people and promoted the Arab culture globally, which makes it a key cultural milestone in UAE’s cultural landscape."

"The MoU aligns with the UAE’s national vision, which encourages stronger collaborations between organisations to work more effectively and comprehensively towards implementing new plans and fulfilling aspirations at all levels. The vision of SBA, set by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is in line with NMC’s vision, particularly in terms of creating an environment that supports and fosters the UAE’s creative industries," he noted.

The MoU serves both entities at the administrative and executive levels, helping them to coordinate their efforts. The NMC will develop the systems and standards aimed at regulating media and publishing, and recommend legislation and mechanisms to control all cultural, media and creative activities. SIBF’s vision highlights the importance of the book industry and of enhancing the developmental impact of knowledge to fulfil the aspiration of Sharjah and UAE.

The MoU also stipulates that NMC and SIBF will cooperate in the innovation and development of both culture and media to promote new experiences regionally, developing an environment that promotes all cultural projects undertaken by the UAE. Additionally, they will also partner in the field of information services to promote SIBF in different languages.