'On the roads of Arabia' performance will premiere at Louvre Abu Dhabi

The 75 minute performance will see 80 artists from across the Arab world come together, illustrating the roads of exchanges of Arabia, from Morocco to China. The performance will run for three nights from 8th to 10th November, 2018, at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The event highlights the richness of artistic heritage of the ancient roads of Arabia. Music, dance and poetry from the Arabian Peninsula, Africa, Mediterranean, India, Indonesia and China will be presented, accompanied by an calligraphic performance by Koom, that will reveal itself during the programme.