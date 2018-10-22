SIH bonds with the Tunisian Heritage

As well as some officials and representatives of the Republic of Tunisia and heritage lovers, as part of the World Heritage Week programme, this organised under the theme: “World Heritage in Sharjah”.

The Tunisian Heritage Week runs until 25th October, where visitors, as well as heritage lovers, can travel through history to learn about the various elements of the Tunisian heritage such as folk art, music, classical songs, history, and ancient civilisation that dates back to thousands of years.

The event includes the traditional Tunisian exhibition, a presentation of general Tunisian industries, Tunisian folk music performances, live performances of Tunisian heritage costumes, the taste of famous cuisine, and lectures on the culture of the green spirit in Tunisian customs and traditions. In addition to the popular festivals in the Tunisian heritage, on Monday and Wednesday at the headquarters of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage at the University City in Sharjah.

The traditional Tunisian exhibition includes a conventional fashion show, traditional pottery display, engraving on copper, a presentation of the “Sadu” and “Amber” industries, traditional embroidery and silk engraving, and folklore performances from the Tunisian National Folklore.

His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said: “Tunisia is a special guest of the World Heritage Weeks this month, and we will learn about its rich ancient heritage, and examine into the depths of history to learn from the treasures of science, knowledge, civilisation and culture. Tunisian brothers will present their heritage, popular shows, events and activities that will acquaint us with more of Tunisia's rich heritage, which constitutes an important addition to all of us”.

Hailing the diversity of the Tunisian heritage, Dr Al Musallam explained that Tunisian folklore is a collection of cultural knowledge and cognitive concepts, which strongly based in the depths of historical and cultural spheres. In addition to the rich variety of the Tunisian heritage, which includes tales, proverbs, stories, literature and folk songs, which contributed to their impressive cultural diversity.

Dr Al Musallam said that the World Heritage Weeks programme is guided by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, within the framework of the activities of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. The aim is to introduce the world's cultural heritage and its connections with Arab and international experiences in this field.

Dr Al Musallam concluded that through the World Heritage Weeks, the SIH stresses the importance of heritage and the need to exchange knowledge, experience and ensure their interaction together in order to continue to preserve and transmit culture to all generations as a significant cultural component and one of the main identity factors of peoples, countries and nations.