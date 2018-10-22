DCT Abu Dhabi holds cultural programmes at Qasr Al Muwaiji

Qasr Al Muwaiji’s programmes, which are free of charge and open to all ages, include a number of weekly and monthly workshops, on topics such as archeological excavation and the art of making the Royal Bisht, which will enable participants from all ages to learn about Emirati crafts and traditions in greater detail. The workshops will introduce visitors to recent restoration works taking place at Qasr Al Muwaiji and raise awareness of the project itself.

Archaeological excavation workshops are scheduled to be held every Wednesday from 10am till 12pm. Interested visitors will be able to take part in excavation work under the supervision of a specialised archaeological team. Participants will also be able to learn all about the Royal Bisht and its manufacturing techniques through bi-monthly workshops facilitated by experts in Bisht making, with the workshop also including an opportunity to have a closer look at the varied collection of Al Nahyan Family’s bishts.