It’s time for young artists, creators worldwide to draw the future at SCB

For the first time, the event will be held in collaboration with UK-based ‘Little Inventors’. The sixth edition is themed, ‘A Future as Big as Your Imagination’.

Children aged 6-18 years from around the world can submit their inventions on the website: www.sharjah.littleinventors.org before 30 November 2018, where they will be reviewed by a dedicated team who will select the best ideas and turn them into animations or real objects that will be shown at the 6th Sharjah Children Biennial exhibition, which will be held in 2019.

SCB has invited children and youth from around the world to become inventors of the future, by thinking up and drawing ideas for inventions that are original, ingenious, funny, or just simple, innovative and practical. There are no limits for children to dig into the far reaches of their imagination in this competition.

The event is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and organised by ‘Sharjah Children’, a subsidiary of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation.

Dedicated Workshops: Helping Others, Environment, Entertainment and Creativity

To introduce children to the vision and mission of the sixth edition and inspire them to think in new directions, SCB and Little Inventors will be hosting a series of workshops in the UAE, UK, and other countries for children in two age groups: 6-12 years, and 13-18 years.

These workshops will be based on the biennial’s selected themes, Helping Others, the Environment, and Entertainment and Creativity, and focus on guiding children’s imaginations and explore their inventive capacities in these fields through art.

Through exercises and activities in these workshops, its young participants will be encouraged to think about some pressing challenges of the future, including population growth and technology advances, and how their invention will help create a world that everyone can enjoy.

The workshops will encourage children to reflect on their work, evaluate and establish the strengths of their ideas, and then submit their inventions to the website for a chance to bring them to life.

SCB and Little Inventors have provided sample inventions, workshop resources and guidelines to everyone through the website for children, parents, teachers and child care professionals to download and use to enable children expand their imaginations and come up with inventive ideas.

Reem BinKaram, President of the 6th SCB said: “Throughout its history, Sharjah Children Biennial has established a clear vision to nurture generations of talented children and youth who share their ideas and creative aspirations with their peers around world, and spread the message of love and peace through art.