Applications for National Pavilion UAE’s 2019 Venice Internship now open

The Venice Internship programme is open to Emiratis and long-term residents of the UAE aged 21 and above, with an interest or background in arts, architecture, diplomacy, international relations or representing the UAE and its culture on a significant global platform. Applications are available on the National Pavilion UAE’s website. Applications close on 3rd December 2018.

Selected interns will each spend one month in Venice managing the UAE’s exhibition at the 58th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia (Venice Biennale), which will take place from 11th May to 24th November, 2019.

"The National Pavilion UAE proudly represents our country on the prestigious global platform of the Venice Biennale, and their internship is an exceptional programme which instils real skills for the cultural leaders of tomorrow. I encourage all our young people who are interested in arts, architecture or culture to take advantage of this unique opportunity by applying for the upcoming intake," said Khulood Al Atiyat, Manager of Arts, Culture and Heritage at the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, commissioner of the National Pavilion UAE.

The internship offers hands-on experience, where interns will spend one month in Venice overseeing the daily operations of the exhibition in Venice, as well as participating in an educational programme, in partnership with notable cultural institutions in the UAE and in Venice, including workshops, lectures and studio visits, enabling interns to engage with the content of the exhibition and the dynamic cultural scene of the UAE.

Through the National Pavilion UAE’s ongoing partnership with Venice’s Ca’ Foscari University, a select number of Italian interns work alongside the UAE interns at the pavilion, supporting cultural diversity and exchange throughout the Biennale.

Laila Binbrek, Co-ordinating Director, National Pavilion UAE, said, "The UAE is home to a wealth of talented, motivated and passionate young professionals, and the National Pavilion UAE is proud to offer a platform for training and opportunities. Since 2009, we have worked with almost 200 interns, many of whom are now making invaluable contributions to the nation’s cultural ecosystem as we develop into a global creative centre."

The 2019 International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale will be curated under the title "May You Live in Interesting Times", a theme selected by Ralph Rugoff as a starting point for creative dialogues about truth, playfulness and uncertainty in art. Independent curators and academics Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath will curate the UAE’s National Pavilion at the 2019 Venice Biennale, marking the UAE’s sixth participation in the International Art Exhibition since 2009.