SIH concludes its participation in "GITEX 2018"

  • Friday 19, October 2018 in 8:39 PM
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) wrapped up its participation, as part of the Sharjah Government Pavilion, at the GITEX Technology Week 2018, held from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with a large turnout of officials and people interested in technology and the use of artificial intelligence in the field of heritage.
SIH’s participation aimed to inform the public of the tangible and non-tangible heritage through modern technologies to attract a large segment of them.
 
During the exhibition, the Institute launched its new website, and launched an application on smart phones and virtual reality technology to introduce the public to the UAE heritage, in addition to displaying the Institute's publications electronically.
 
The Sharjah Institute for Heritage thanked Sharjah Department of E-Government for providing support to the Institute throughout the five-day event.