SIH concludes its participation in "GITEX 2018"

SIH’s participation aimed to inform the public of the tangible and non-tangible heritage through modern technologies to attract a large segment of them.

During the exhibition, the Institute launched its new website, and launched an application on smart phones and virtual reality technology to introduce the public to the UAE heritage, in addition to displaying the Institute's publications electronically.

The Sharjah Institute for Heritage thanked Sharjah Department of E-Government for providing support to the Institute throughout the five-day event.