DCT Abu Dhabi organises 6th GCC Heritage and Oral History Conference

To be held on October 23rd and 24th in the UAE capital, the conference is set to feature several individuals who worked closely with the late Sheikh Zayed ( May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace), as well as academics, researchers and experts from GCC universities and institutions who specialise in education, heritage and history.

The conference will shed light on the life and work of Sheikh Zayed and his efforts to safeguard heritage and traditions as key elements of national identity, and will underline the importance of oral history sources in preserving the shared heritage of the GCC.

It will also explore the late Founding Father’s vision and practices to further cultural collaboration in GCC countries, and the sustainability of such practices, with a focus on a comprehensive national strategy for safeguarding heritage.

The conference is organised annually by DCT Abu Dhabi to develop a GCC-wide vision on preserving heritage and consolidating identity.