DCT Abu Dhabi organises 6th GCC Heritage and Oral History Conference

  • Thursday 18, October 2018 in 11:03 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has organised the sixth edition of the GCC Heritage and Oral History Conference under the theme ‘Zayed and Heritage through History’, to mark the centenary of the birth of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
To be held on October 23rd and 24th in the UAE capital, the conference is set to feature several individuals who worked closely with the late Sheikh Zayed ( May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace), as well as academics, researchers and experts from GCC universities and institutions who specialise in education, heritage and history.
 
The conference will shed light on the life and work of Sheikh Zayed and his efforts to safeguard heritage and traditions as key elements of national identity, and will underline the importance of oral history sources in preserving the shared heritage of the GCC.
 
It will also explore the late Founding Father’s vision and practices to further cultural collaboration in GCC countries, and the sustainability of such practices, with a focus on a comprehensive national strategy for safeguarding heritage.
 
The conference is organised annually by DCT Abu Dhabi to develop a GCC-wide vision on preserving heritage and consolidating identity.