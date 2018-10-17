Aspiring Film-makers received guidance on best practices at SICFF 2018

The session included participating International Arab and filmmakers, directors of films competing for the SICFF awards, as well as young filmmakers who didn’t get through the selection process at SICFF. The panel discussion launched with profound questions that identified mistakes, develop talents, and explored fundamental ideas about the film industry.

‘Modern Day Romance’ and ‘Celestial Space’, the two films that didn’t get shortlisted were screened and the young filmmakers received feedback on their work from experienced participants. ‘Modern Day Romance’ was a satirical love story that dealt with the elusive and changing nature of young love. The film ventured through different seasons and different love stories. ‘Celestial Space’ delved into science fiction and narrated a tale of a young boy who was propelled into space. The animated short used cut-out boards for each character, scene, and frame. The director painstakingly created the entire miniature set in the span of three months.

Here are some of the aspiring key takeaways from the panel discussion:

What makes a good filmmaker?

Directors, producers, actors, and teachers gave varied answers that ranged from attending a good school, learning how to be observant in life and basically, understand your motivation behind making films.

How are original stories created?

There is no original story. Filmmakers and writers find inspiration in previous films and from life itself. A story manifests from existing ideas and concepts. Thus, the only route to create ‘original stories’ would be to stay true to yourself and create something that you believe in.

To what extent does lack of budget or technology affect the film-making process?

The technology matters lesser than your drive and ability to hustle and get your ideas made. There are ways that you can ‘cheat’ or ‘craft’ certain techniques using the limited technology that you have access to. The most important thing is the story and the ability to maximize the tools you have access to.

What makes a good film?

The film-making process is about team work that requires various skillset working together from music, color-correction, editing, writing, cinematography, and much more. The team needs to have a cohesive understanding of the vision of the film and work together by utilizing their area of specialization in developing the final product.

How can amateur film-makers improve their skills?

Feedback! Feedback! Feedback!

Veteran film-makers said that the most important thing is getting objective feedback that is honest and professional. Platforms like SICFF enables young filmmakers to learn from veterans. By taking advantage of such events, young filmmakers will be able to hone and craft their skills leading them to success.

How can success be attained?

Success is a relative term and each person creates their own definition of success. An animated debate between two participating film-makers led to an exploration of managing expectations v/s reality. On one hand, aspirants were told to set high ambitions and goals whilst, keeping their head in reality and understand where they truly stand. A precarious balance between expectations and reality needs to be maintained for progress to be made.

The panel engaged the filmmakers in an open and frank dialogue and empowered talented youngsters to identify mistakes and learn from them. The second day of SICFF 2018 undoubtedly inspired youngsters to learn more about cutting-edge art forms and technologies used in filmmaking. The panel discussions was open to the all participants, jury members, and filmmakers.