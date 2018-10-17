SIH to host Tunisian Heritage Week

The Tunisian Heritage Week runs until 25th October, where visitors, as well as heritage lovers, can travel through history to learn about the various elements of the Tunisian heritage such as folk art, music, classical songs, history, and ancient civilisation that dates back to thousands of years.

His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, said: “Tunisia will be a special guest of the World Heritage Weeks this month, and we will learn about its rich ancient heritage, and examine into the depths of history to learn from the treasures of science, knowledge, civilisation and culture. Tunisian brothers will present their heritage, popular shows, events and activities that will acquaint us with more of Tunisia's rich heritage, which constitutes an important addition to all of us”.

Hailing the diversity of the Tunisian heritage, Dr Al Musallam explained that Tunisian folklore is a collection of cultural knowledge and cognitive concepts, which strongly based in the depths of historical and cultural spheres. In addition to the rich variety of the Tunisian heritage, which includes tales, proverbs, stories, literature and folk songs, which contributed to their impressive cultural diversity.

Dr Al Musallam said that the World Heritage Weeks programme is guided by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, within the framework of the activities of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage. The aim is to introduce the world's cultural heritage and its connections with Arab and international experiences in this field. These weeks will provide the opportunity for brothers and friends to present many models of their cultural heritage in all its manifestations, types and forms.

Dr Al Musallam concluded that through the World Heritage Weeks, the SIH stresses the importance of heritage and the need to exchange knowledge, experience and ensure their interaction together in order to continue to preserve and transmit culture to all generations as a significant cultural component and one of the main identity factors of peoples, countries and nations.