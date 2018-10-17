World Heritage sites threatened by sea level rise

All but two of 49 UN-recognised icons of human civilisation rimming the Mediterranean Sea risk being damaged by the rising watermark, soil erosion, or both, with few options for protecting most of them, they reported in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Venice and its lagoon, the Patriarchal Basilica of Aquileia, and Ferrera, City of the Renaissance, and its Po Delta, all hit the top of a risk scale devised for the study.

In 2013, the UN's climate science panel estimated that global oceans could go up by as much as 76 centimetres by century's end.

But recent studies -- taking into account shrinking ice sheets, now the top contributor to sea level rise -- suggest those earlier projections were far too conservative. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will publish new estimates in September 2019.

Even under the most optimistic scenarios for reducing greenhouse gases, sea levels will continue to rise well into or across the 22nd century.

The sites most at risk from coastal erosion include Tyre in Lebanon, the Archaeological Ensemble of Tarraco in Spain, and Ephesus in Turkey.

Only a couple of the sites -- including the Early Christian Monuments of Ravenna and the Cathedral of St. James in Sibenik -- could be relocated, but doing so would compromise what the UNESCO calls their "outstanding universal value," the study found.

Researchers led by Lena Reimann of Kiel University looked at four climate change scenarios based on how quickly and deeply humanity reduces carbon pollution.

They ranged from one that would see global warming capped at two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, to a "business-as-usual" trajectory in which greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated, resulting in a temperature increase of 3C to 4C by 2100.