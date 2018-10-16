Movies you can catch on day Five at SICFF 2018

Among the day’s screening highlights is a silent two-minute short film, “Soul Mate” by Iranian director, Mehdi Heydari. In its touching narrative, a young boy tries to find a way to support his chronically ill father. He stands resolute and determined with his bare feet planted on the cold bathroom tile, with an electric razor clutched in his clammy hand. A must watch.

Coming in from Egypt is a 10-minute short comedy on the social issue of adolescence and parent-child relationship. In the film titled “1-0”, the plot revolves around the text of an infatuated teenager which reaches the girl’s father instead of the young heartthrob it was intended for. How the situation is salvaged is for you to go find out.

Next in line is a movie named after a favourite confectionery, “Red Velvet” – a touching social narrative about how often children take the presence of their parents in their lives for granted, portrayed by the sudden absence of the mother of the young protagonist of the film, Asser. This 15-minute short film makes it UAE premier at SICFF 2018, and is directed by a talented young filmmaker, Mahmoud Samir who hails from Egypt.

Through the 15-minute short film, “Hello Salaam”, a Dutch/Arabic production on the social issues of war, displacement and forced immigration, director Kim Brand tells the tale of 10-year-old Sil and 11-year-old Merlijn who embark on a journey from the Netherlands to volunteer at a refugee camp on the island of Lesbos. There they meet the children who have survived the war and the dangerous journey across the Aegean.

“Chocolate Soldier” makes its Middle East Premier at SICFF, and is directed by American film production student Jackson Smith. Through his interpretation of Nazi Germany in 1945, Smith tells a moving tale of a friendship that is developed between 10-year-old Maria, a captive at a concentration camp and an American soldier.

“Atoor” is from Saudi Arabian director Hussain Almutleq, also makes a UAE premier and in 20 minutes beautifully tackles a pressing social issue of young people’s difficulty of accepting the name they are given by their parents.