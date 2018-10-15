Salem Al Mazroui: ‘Ittihad Kalba Club’ keen to actuate cultural role

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the seminar organised by the club under the title “ Citizenship and Contemporary Challenges”, Al Mazroui explained that the club and its board are keen to enhance its cultural contribution to keep abreast of the sports level.

He pointed out that the seminar, held at the University of Sharjah – Kalba Branch, is in line with an integrated plan that extends until the end of the current sport season.

He added that the seminar aims to shed light on the challenges facing the national identity saying that this issue should have a considerable amount of attention, especially in light of the challenges resulting from the cultural invasion and the influence of globalization as well as similar issues.

Al Mazroui concluded that introducing activities that match the desires of the various community segments is a top priority of the work of the committee pointing out to the preparations for the UAE national day celebrations.