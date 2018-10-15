Lughati launches the phase Four for 1135 students

The launching ceremony was attended by His Excellency Marwan Al Sawaleh, Assistant Undersecretary of Ministry of Education (MoE), Dr. Saeed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, President of Sharjah Education Council (SEC); and His Exellency Ali Al Housani, Secretary General of SEC.

The list of attendees also comprised of Hessa Al Khaja, Director of Sharjah Educational Zone (SEZ); Dr. Issa Al Hammadi, Director of the Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States; and Dr. Mohamed Safi Mostaghanmi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah.

Lughati’s fourth phase includes curating series of introductory discussions that target school teachers and principals to introduce the new content, address the recommendations and review the feedback of the third phase. The discussions are aimed at enabling them to keep pace with the latest developments and educate the teaching staff on the latest technologies and how to harness them in classrooms as innovative educational methods and tools.

The approved tablets that will be distributed in Lughati’s fourth phase are characterized by being equipped with the updated version of ‘Horouf’ smart application, which was developed by Horouf Educational Publishing, an imprint of Kalimat Publishing Group.

Through the launch of the fourth phase, the initiative seeks to encourage more students to learn and speak Arabic. It strives to create a stimulating, attractive and engaging environment, which includes the latest innovative technologies that keeps children one step a head and align with their appeal of utilizing digital smart tablets.

Five Years of Excellence:

Badria Al Ali, Manager of Lughati, said: “Now at its fourth phase, the Lughati initiative furthers its five-year success. So far, it has reaching out to 11,119 students at Sharjah’s public schools, instilling a love of Arabic in them. This stimulates them to converse in Arabic as their first language. It has significantly contributed to enhancing their national identity.”

“This remarkable success is the fruition of the unparalleled ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has always underscored the importance of Arabic language as the cornerstone of Arab identity. More than 280 million people speak Arabic as their first language, which makes it one of the most spoken languages in the world, and one of the languages that is capable of transcending multi-dialect barriers and enable its speakers to communicate efficiently,” she added.

Manager of Lughati pointed out that the methods play an instrumental role in education, particularly when information exchange and communication techniques are diversified. She remarked that Arabic language can reach young generations, especially if it comes through contemporary technologies that adopts the edutainment approach, consequently stimulating them to engage positively in the education process that will further enhance their mother tongue.

An Emirate in Service of Culture:

For his part, His Excelency Marwan Al Sawaleh, Assistant Undersecretary of Ministry of Education (MoE), said: “In the Emirate of Sharjah, we are used to implementing initiatives that promote culture and enhance the experiences and knowledge of new generations with a variety of options. Lughati is one of the most substantial initiatives that promotes culture among new generations and instil a love of Arabic language in them through innovative developed ways.”

“Launching the fourth phase shows a promising future, particularly because it targets new school grade students. We can see the tangible results and accomplishments of the initiative in creating a well-developed modern-day learning environment that utilizes Arabic-supported technologies. This serves the overall educational process in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE,” he added.