UAE Cultural Week concludes in Paris

The occasion was an opportunity for both the UAE and France to further demonstrate their close political cooperation, strong economic bonds and flagship projects in the fields of culture and education whilst celebrating their shared desire to promote collaboration in the fields of knowledge, creativity and innovation.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, noted the UAE Cultural Week's contribution to the development of cultural and artistic interaction between both countries, and opening new creative collaborations between writers, artists and creators.

Al Kaabi said, "The UAE Cultural Week is an important platform that exemplifies a long-standing friendship between the UAE and France, showcasing creative energies of the young talents. It has established new avenues for collaboration in the cultural and creative sectors while exposing the French public to our rich heritage and culture. We truly believe that culture is a force that transcends borders and creates constructive intercultural dialogue and we look forward to building on this partnership to promote not only our bilateral ties but our human connections aw well."

The week provided an opportunity for a number of cultural institutions from across the Emirates to come together and highlight a wealth of creativity from the region. Dubai Design District (d3) featured ‘UAE Design Stories: The Next Generation from the Emirates’, an exhibition displaying contemporary design from Emirati designers, which was showcased at leading international design fairs across the world.

‘Co-Lab: contemporary art and savoir-faire’ presented artworks by four artists based in the UAE and another four leading manufacturers in France. The collaboration was part of the Emirati-French Cultural Program between the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and the Institut Francais of the UAE, celebrating the cultural relations between both countries.

Discussions on graphic design and typography were also on the agenda during the UAE Cultural Week, with speakers including Salem Al-Qassimi, Principal and Founder of Fikra, and Director of the Fikra Graphic Design Biennal, and Lea Rolland and Redouan Chetuanfrom Radiographique.

Other talks included the art movement in Abu Dhabi, democratising art to the youth, by the Fatima bint Hazza Cultural Foundation, the influence of cities on art by UAE Unlimited, Co-Lab: inspiration and creation, by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, as well as Dubai: a thriving arts scene, which depicted how the UAE has become a regional arts and culture hub over the past two decades, by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

An evening was dedicated to a classical concert at the University of Sorbonne in Paris in the memory of the UAE founding father titled the Art of Zayed. It featured western classical compositions by Saint-Saens, Chopin, Faure with the voice of the opera singer and pianist Fatima Al Hashimi as well as contemporary Arabic music by Emirati pianist and composer Hamad Al Taee.