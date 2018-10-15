SICFF filled with exciting films on its Fourth Day

So far, the screenings kept its audience enthralled with wonderfully heart-warming, thrilling, and adventure filled films. The fourth day keeps the momentum going with a good mix of genre.

Beginning at 9:15am until 10:10am, SICFF 2018 will be screening films made by students aged 11 to 13 years old. ‘Growing Alice’, directed by Danilo Zambrano from Ireland narrates the phases of growth from a young girl into a woman via the mirror of the wall. From the quiet bonding moments between a mother and a baby, to adolescence, final journey, separation, and adulthood this tale takes you on an incredible journey.

‘The Green Bird’ directed by Quentin, Irina, Maximilian, Pierre, and Marine from France is a comedic short that depicts a green-plumed bird who is busy keeping her egg warm but gets distracted by a tasty-looking flying insect. That’s where everything goes wrong. This short is followed by, ‘The Curiosity Show,’ directed by Quentin Simon from France who showcases a thriller. The story involves two best friends, Josh and Tim, who decides to make a movie using an old Super 8 film camera in a creepy old mansion. While investigating the place, they meet the owner and end up getting more than they bargained for.

A story by Mohammad Borzouei from Iran follows with a war narrative titled, ‘World Country.’ In this experimental film, the impact of the current-war time violence is depicted and forces us to look into the faces of the children it affects. Rinata Shugaikina from Russia prepared a drama titled, ‘To My Sister,’ that tells the tale of Toma and her big sister, Lena. They are inseparable but when her sister is about to get married, an unexpected turn of events might tear the two sisters apart.

Following this screening at 10:00am to 12:15pm, the feature film – The Guest Aleppo – Istanbul will be screened. It will also be screened in the evening at 6:30pm. In the evening at 5pm, short films titled: Rouff, The Chocolate, First Bloom, Bui, Elephant Trainer, and Elen will be screened.

All the mentioned films will be screened at Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre and Zero 6 Mall, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Zora and Last Exit in Al Khawaneej, Dubai. More information regarding the date and time are available on the website, www.sicff.ae as well as on social media platforms through hashtag #SICFF18.