Beautiful horses stride at Jeddah Arabian Horse Show

Audiences witnessed performances by the finest Arabian horse breeds, aged from one to ten years old, in three categories: ponies, stallions and mares.

"The number of horses competing was 188. And there are only 100 owners of horses in Saudi Arabia. We hope that next year it will become more international," said Ahmed Osman Najawi, the chairman of the organising committee of the Jeddah Arabian Horse Show.

The horses are all of Saudi origin and have the purest blood, attracting many eager onlookers to take photos of them.

"This is the first show held by our company. We are a national company and we run and organise the Arabian horse festivals. This is the first competition in the name of Jeddah. We hope that our event can become a good outing for the whole family so that horse owners can come with their wives and children to have fun," said Obaidah Al Khalidi, the director of the sponsoring company, Gamal Al Jawad Al Arabi International.

The presence of a diverse age range of attendees at the event showed how special horses are to people living in the Arab world.

"The audience included men, women, children and seniors. This shows that Arab horses are in the hearts of all Arabs and the Arab world, especially in the Arabian Peninsula," said Khaled al-Thiabi, a visitor.

There were also other events on the sidelines, including lectures focusing on how to buy horses and art exhibitions centered around horses.