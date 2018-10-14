Louvre Abu Dhabi hosts panel discussion at world’s largest book fair in Germany

The talk, moderated by Matthias Ehlert, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Weltkunst, provided insights into the essential role that Kalima Translation Project and Louvre Abu Dhabi play in bringing world cultures to the Gulf, through the translation of key literary works and the universal narrative of the museum’s artworks and artefacts.

This marked the first participation by Louvre Abu Dhabi at the Frankfurter Buchmesse, which sees over 270,000 attendees annually. The museum also displays its new guidebook in three languages Arabic, English and French at the book fair. Louvre Abu Dhabi: The Complete Guide takes readers on a journey through the museum’s collection, which highlights the mutual artistic influences that exist between the world’s cultures - throughout the history of humankind to the present day.

Panel discussion participants included Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Director of the Publishing Department at DCT Abu Dhabi; Juliette Singer, Chief Curator, Modern and Contemporary Art Department, Louvre Abu Dhabi; Mariam Al Dhaheri, Senior VIP and Public Relations Officer, Louvre Abu Dhabi; and Jan Dimog, author, blogger and journalist.