Get up close and personal with Karisma Kapoor and Neel Sethi at SICFF 2018

Festival organisers FUNN have confirmed that Kapoor will be seen at SICFF 2018 on Tuesday, October 16, at 6:30pm at the festival venue, the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) in Sharjah. There’s your chance to meet style icon Kapoor, who goes by her more popular film fraternity alias ‘Lolo’, get your favourite picture of her autographed, take new pictures with her, interact with the prestigious National Film Award winner, and ask her questions.

One of the highest-paid Hindi film actresses in the 1990s and early 2000s, Kapoor once said, “Just do what you believe in and success will follow.” The star said she wants to share her zest for life and her love of the creative process of movie making with SICFF’s audiences.

Child actor Neel Sethi of “The Jungle Book” fame will be seeing all his ardent young fans at 4:30pm on Thursday, October 18, and will be available to meet each one of his fans personally, click pictures and share his exciting story as a young Hollywood entrant whose perseverance and love for cinema shot him to fame.

Indian-American Neel Sethi hails from New York City and is a child actor who landed a break-out role as Mowgli in John Favreau’s 2016 live-action movie of the classic tale, “The Jungle Book”. Although he is an actor, he is interested in practicing dentistry like his parents. Neel has immense interest in sports and loves football, baseball, and basketball. His movie career started in 2013 when he was casted in a short comedy film titled “Diwali”.

SICFF 2018 raises curtains on Sunday and runs until Friday, October 19. The six-day festival packs in a rich programme of 100+ movie screenings including 12 world premieres, several interactive panel discussions that will see participation of internationally acclaimed media professionals industry experts, as well as a variety of workshops by Disney animators, Nikon and others.