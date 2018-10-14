Cinematic extravaganza continues into 3rd day of SICFF 2018

Starting early at 9:15 am, six short animation films displaying a diversity of messages will be screened back-to-back until 10:00am. “Feardom” from Spain is Pablo Muñoz’s first animation project; an exciting and hope-filled journey of a little blue bird who escapes the gates of his brass cage door and leaps fearlessly into a world full of surprises and new discoveries.

“The Cloud and the Whale”, a four-minute short animation by Russian filmmaker Alyona Tomilova, conveys the message of environmental degradation and commercial intrusion into ocean life through an innocent narrative about the interactions of a big cloud that floats above a city and finally reaches the ocean to meet a friendly whale, who are separated when a boat beaches the whale.

“Zara and the other: Gorilla Brains for Dinner” by Norwegian writer, producer and director, Nils Johan Lund, also makes the cut. It is a fascinating story about young Zara and how she has trouble making friends in school due to strange rumours around town about her eccentric family. Will the rumours be confirmed when Zara invites a friend over to dinner and is served gorilla brains for main course? Find out.

The seven-minute short animation “Black Monster” from Iran is another one to watch out for as director Reyhane Kavosh conveys the important message of accepting and celebrating our differences through the film’s memorable imagery. A touching narrative of a lonely old woman whose big misfortune of being swept into the ocean is the reason she finds friendship in a big, menacing looking sea creature.

Another visual spectacle from Russia is “The Kitten From Lizyukov Street”, a 13-minute animation that’s premiering in the Middle East. By director, Aleksey Zamyslov, the film brings the message of travels and discovering new lands and peoples to the fore, when the film’s characters escape the withering winters in Russia to go down under to Australia to enjoy the sun and the surf and realise there are several adjustments to be made and new lessons to be learnt!

Even though the official viewership age categorisation is 8 to 10 years, the animations, replete with audio-visual excellence and heart-warming messages, are a must-watch for all.

Two short films, 11-minute Japanese-German collaboration “Cat Days” directed by Jon Frickey, and 33-minute “Our Neighbor Bu Hamad” by Kuwaiti director will be screened from 10:15am to 11:00am. These films will be followed by nine Student Made Films including “Starry Void”, “Bloom”, “Barely There”, and others from 11:15am to noon.

Evening shows

More than a dozen screenings under SICFF 2018 ‘Child Made Films’ category will be unveiled for 90 minutes in the evening starting 5:00pm; and the evening’s film screenings will conclude with four short films for viewers 10 years old and above, from 6:45-8:00pm.

All the mentioned films will be screened at Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre. More information regarding the date and time are available on the website, www.sicff.ae as well as on social media platforms through hashtag #SICFF18.

The FUNN Establishment aims to nurture future generations of creative artists in media and film and promote new works made by the UAE’s young filmmakers at international film festivals and workshops worldwide. Its larger goal is to foster talent through events locally and internationally and to form a close-knit network of talented young people who can share experiences and expertise on a global scale.