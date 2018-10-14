SHI, SCCI discusses cooperation

The meeting was attended by Saqr Mohammed, Director of the Coordination Department at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Khawla Al Shamsi, Director of Events and Activities at Sharjah Heritage Institute, Hanaa Hamoud Al Suwaidi, Head of the Department of the Festival and Performances at the SCCI, as well as a number of dignitaries and top officials.

Praised the SHI’s strategic plan, Saqr Mohammed lauded the initiatives of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), which raise communication awareness among various governmental institutions in order to enhance partnership and achieve fruitful cooperation.

For her part, Hanaa Hamoud Al Suwaidi praised the Institute's great achievements and its promising projects that promote the UAE's heritage and culture, thanking SHI’s warm welcome.