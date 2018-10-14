SAF announces open call for curators to apply for 'Air Arabia Curator in Residence'

The annual Air Arabia Curator in Residence programme offers curators a residency in Sharjah and the opportunity to organise an exhibition to be presented at Sharjah Art Foundation. During the residency, the selected curator will conduct research on the topic of their choice, both in Sharjah and through travel to destinations within Air Arabia’s extensive flight network.

Candidates from around the world are invited to apply. The selected curator will benefit from Sharjah Art Foundation’s institutional support and technical expertise while enriching the local, regional and international context in which the foundation works through their research, travel and exhibition curating.

Proposals that demonstrate an engagement with the regional context and highlight connections between Sharjah and the greater region Air Arabia serves are encouraged.

The first Air Arabia Curator in Residence Programme saw curator Renan Laru-an explore the coalitions, dialogues and politics that mobilise around official documents in the research project and exhibition A Tripoli Agreement. As part of the residency, Philippines-based Laru-an travelled from Sharjah to Tehran and brought artists and researchers to Sharjah from other Air Arabia destinations such as Mumbai and Istanbul.