‘Sharjah Children’ organises bazaar at Al Majaz Waterfront

The Bazaar aims to create the spirit of competition in showcasing children’s productive and art projects.

The children's participation in the bazaar has been through 24 platforms where they showcased their products and artistic, manual and craft work. The bazaar highlighted children’s important role in community participation.

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, said that the Bazaar, which is being held for the second year in a row, aims to train children to become entrepreneurs in the future, and to provide them with communication skills and allow them to highlight their skills in purchasing and marketing of their products and their artistic works.

Al Kaabi explained that the bazaar also aims to attract children and visitors to Al Majaz Waterfront to introduce them to Sharjah children, activities and programmes targeting the age group 6-12 years, and their prominent role in developing and refining their skills.